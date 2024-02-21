Kevin Costner finalises divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Costner has officially finalised his contentious divorce from estranged ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

On Friday, 16 February, the Yellowstone actor’s marriage was terminated after lawyers representing Baumgartner filed court documents in a Santa Barbara, California, court requesting that they excuse both parties from undergoing a court-mandated co-parenting class, according to documents obtained by People.

Back in September of last year, the pair agreed to joint custody of their three children and settled the majority of ongoing disputes in their divorce. According to the outlet, a representative at the time for the 69-year-old actor confirmed that the pair had already “come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

In her filing, Baumgartner listed 11 April as her date of separation from the Bodyguard actor. At the time, a representative for Costner said of the filing, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the representative added.

In an August two-day court case in Santa Barbara, a judge set the monthly payments Costner would pay his ex-wife at $63,209, the amount he and his lawyers initially proposed. Baumgartner and her lawyers reportedly requested $175,057, a jump from the $129,755 the actor was tentatively ordered to pay as they underwent proceedings.

Kevin took the stand during the proceedings, voicing his concerns: “My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine.”

The estranged couple share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

Sparks first flew between the pair when they briefly met at a golf course while he was rehearsing for his 1996 romantic comedy Tin Cup. After they reconnected at a restaurant in 1998, they tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado.

Before meeting Baumgartner, Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, but the pair divorced in 1994. They share three adult children: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35. The actor also shares a 27-year-old son named Liam with former flame Bridget Rooney, whom he dated between his marriages to Silva and Baumgartner.