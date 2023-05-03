Kevin Costner’s wife Christine files for divorce after 18-year marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are ending their 18-year marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Mr Costner’s representative told Fox News. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Mr Costner and Ms Baumgartner wed in 2004. They have three children, aged 12, 14 and 15.

Mr Costner was married once before, to Carla Silva. He and Ms Silva also had three children together and were married for 16 years before divorcing in 1994. He then had a son with Bridget Rooney in 1996 before marrying Ms Baumgartner eight years later at his property in Colorado.

According to reporting from TMZ, Ms Baumgartner and Mr Costner are both seeking joint custody of their children. Ms Baumgartner is not seeking spousal support, and instead will be “payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement.”