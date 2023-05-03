Jump to content

Kevin Costner’s wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

The actor and his wife have three children together

Abe Asher
Wednesday 03 May 2023 06:19
Comments
Trailer for Netflix's The Highwaymen, starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are ending their 18-year marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Costner’s representative told Fox News.

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner and Ms Baumgartner wed in 2004. They have three children, aged 12, 14 and 15.

Mr Costner was married once before, to Carla Silva.

He and Ms Silva also had three children together and were married for 16 years before divorcing in 1994. He then had a son with Bridget Rooney in 1996 before marrying Ms Baumgartner eight years later at his property in Colorado.

According to reporting from TMZ, Ms Baumgartner and Costner are both seeking joint custody of their children.

Ms Baumgartner is not seeking spousal support, and instead will be “payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement” per a filing by Mr Costner’s attorney.

