Kevin Hart says he’s in a wheelchair after racing former NFL player

Kevin Hart is currently in a wheelchair after an unsuccessful foot race against former NFL running back, Stevan Ridley.

On Wednesday (23 August), the comedian shared a video to his Instagram revealing that he is in a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen and hip adductors after the race. “Forty-four and sitting my a** down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*** am I doing???? I blew my s***... I’m done. FML,” the caption read.

Hart went on to explain that this was a “public service announcement” to “respect” being over 40 years old. “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game, respect that age,” Hart said in the clip, before adding: “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

The Jumanji actor explained that he was in a wheelchair because he “went out there and tried to do some young stuff.” He discussed how he and the 34-year-old former running back competed in a 40-yard dash after an argument over which of the two is faster.

“This debate was based on who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart said. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

Hart said the race resulted in him blowing “all [his] s***” and now he “can’t walk.” He then showed his followers his wheelchair, as he explained his injuries: a torn lower abdomen and tears in his hip adductors. "I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk,” Hart said, referring to the hip adductors, which support the pelvis and hip joint while controlling the pelvis.

He also said that he would likely be in the wheelchair for six to eight weeks.

Hart then began to reflect on why he even made the decision to race at all. “Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It’s over,” he said, adding: “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s*** ever, now I can’t walk.”

Many famous figures responded to Hart’s post in the comments section. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote that he’s suffered from similar injuries. “I tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a third ball but you’ll be fine. Heal up,” his comment read.

Will Smith wrote: “Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!”

Shortly after, Ridley made his own post in an Instagram Story responding to Hart’s video.

“I saw @TomBrady do it at your age so I figured you had the juice too big bro!" Ridley wrote, referring to the former captain of his New England Patriots team, Tom Brady. "My bad @KevinHart4real! Heal up and keep making us all laugh!"