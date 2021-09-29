Khloé Kardashian says her hair fell out after contracting Covid-19

Khloé Kardashian has revealed she suffered hair loss as a possible side effect of Covid-19.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her experience in a Twitter Space chat with fans on Tuesday.

“My hair really fell out with Covid,” she said.

“So after, it was really a struggle for a minute.”

The reality star contracted the virus in March 2020, adding that her senses of taste and smells were “the only thing I didn’t lose”.

She added: “But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine”.

The 37-year-old previously revealed she contracted the virus in an episode of the hit reality show, stating that she had suffered with vomiting, shaking, migraines, a cough and hot and cold flushes.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she said.

“I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.“

The Kardashian sister isn’t the first celebrity to state that they have suffered hair loss as a consequence of contracting Covid-19.

In August 2020, Melrose Place actor Alyssa Milano revealed that she had also experienced hair loss as a sufferer of long Covid.

The actor shared a video to her social media platforms of her combing through her hair with a detangler brush to reveal clumps of hair that fall out with every stroke.

She ended the video by lifting the collection of hairs and saying: “One brushing, this is my hair loss from Covid-19. Wear a damn mask!”

While hair loss has been an anecdotal side effect reported by many sufferers of Covid, official information about this is scarce.

A study published in The Lancet in January found alopecia (hair loss) to be more common among women than men who had contracted Covid-19, however.

Speaking to the Guardian, Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, acknowledged that some Covid-19 patients have reported hair loss but said it is not yet known if it is significant or not.

Dr Tanya Bleiker, clincial vice president of the British Association of Dermatologists, added that while the virus could be the cause of hair loss, there might be other explanations.

“A form of hair loss called telogen effluvium can result in temporary hair loss as a result of a number of triggers including fever and severe illness, which may explain some cases of hair loss reported with Covid-19 infection,” she said.