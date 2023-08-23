Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian fired back at an apparent troll on Tuesday (22 August) after they referred to her sister, Kim Kardashian, as a “pamper booty”.

In the comments section of a photo shared by Khloe, in which she wears a sheer, white Dolce & Gabbana mesh dress, Kim praised her sister, writing: “WOW WOW WOW!!!!” to which the Instagram user commented back: “Hey pamper booty”.

Khloe, who did not seem best pleased with the comment, fired back, taking aim at the person’s eyebrows, writing: “hey blocked brows”.

In slang terms, a “pamper booty” is usually used to suggest someone has a large, saggy bottom that looks like they are wearing a diaper or nappy underneath their clothes.

But when another commenter defended the Instagram user by saying they would “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper”, Khloe took another swipe.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” she wrote. “That ass is ass’n but you do you baby that’s why we have so many flavors.”

“Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love,” she concluded.

Khloe Kardashian’s exchange with an Instagram user (Instagram)

Khloe’s online spat comes after her sister was labelled “tone deaf” earlier this month, as she promoted a costly body scan that she described as “life saving”.

The reality TV star posted a series of photos of herself standing next to a Prenuvo machine following her scan. The Skims shapewear mogul made it clear that, while her post wasn’t an ad, she wanted to share how beneficial the technology was at detecting preliminary stages of certain diseases.

“I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life-saving machine,” she wrote. “The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise.”

The second oldest Kardashian sister also alleged that she’s not the only one who has found the MRI, which costs $2,500, according to Prenuvo’s website, useful. She described the machine as having “really saved” some of her friends.

After discovering the steep cost of the scan, Kardashian’s followers responded critically to her “non-advertisement,” with many accusing The Kardashians star of being “tone-deaf” and unaware of her financial privilege.

“Kim this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now,” one person commented.

Someone else wrote: “This is SO tone-deaf. The majority of people in America could not afford to use this machine. The fact that she’s promoting medical devices that cost thousands is so ridiculous.”

At the time of writing, the Skims CEO has not responded to the criticism from her followers.