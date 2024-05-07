Khloe Kardashian reveals why she waited eight months to legally name son

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has revealed why she waited eight months to legally name her son Tatum.

In an appearance on the SHE MD podcast on 7 May, the Good American founder candidly spoke about her struggle with naming her baby boy, who she welcomed in July 2023 via surrogate with her ex-partner NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star told host Dr Thaïs Aliabadi - who Kardashian is a patient of - and her co-host Mary Alice Haney that she used an adorable nickname as a placeholder for the infant’s actual name. She said: “So Tatum’s a little different of a story. I like unique names, but not off-the-wall names.”

“I think our family has enough off-the-wall names,” she added. “I didn’t want to have just too much craziness.”

She admitted that she hadn’t named her son for a long time: “I actually didn’t legally name Tatum, I think for maybe eight months.”

“I would try different names at first, but none of them I liked,” she continued to Dr Aliabadi. “And then Tatum was, but we would always call him baby or I call him Papa all the time.”

She added: “So Papa was a lot that I would use, but that was tough for me naming him because it’s interesting because I wasn’t carrying him, I didn’t really feel anything.”

The reality TV star noted that the surrogacy experience was vastly different than her pregnancy with daughter, True, who she also shares with Thompson.

“With True, I could feel things about her or when I would pray at night,” she revealed. “I would pray and we would have our conversations, and I don’t know, I just felt True’s spirit. It’s weird and kooky.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has acknowledged how difficult the surrogacy and Tatum’s naming process had been for her, particularly in light of the scandals that followed her ex-partner amid her first pregnancy with True and throughout the surrogacy process.

“The first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else,” she recalled of the difficult time. “And I never told my family I did the transfer. I wasn’t going to tell anyone until it took, because I wanted to surprise everyone. So no one knew.”

On the third season of her family’s Hulu reality TV series The Kardashians, the Good American founder opened up to her mother Kris Jenner about her complicated feelings.

“Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience,” she told her mother at the time. “The connection ... took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond.”

“Why isn’t it the same?” she added, noting that she felt guilty for not connecting with Tatum immediately.

Since then, things have changed for Kardashian, with her revealing on the SHE MD podcast that she’s “obsessed” with her baby boy and that their bond has only deepened with time.

“Anyone going through surrogacy, don’t compare yourself to somebody else’s journey,” she advised, acknowledging that her surrogacy experience was vastly different than that of her sister Kim Kardashian. “I think it is such an incredible blessing that we have this option and I’m so grateful for the women out there who are giving up their bodies to carry someone else’s baby to then give it back to their mother. It’s such a beautiful thing. But give yourself grace. Give yourself patience.”

The reality TV star added that if it wasn’t for her family’s support, she wouldn’t have been able to make it through such a difficult time.