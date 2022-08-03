Khloe Kardashian ‘likes’ post suggesting Kris Jenner ‘leaked’ Taylor Swift jet story

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Khloe Kardashian has appeared to “like” an Instagram post jokingly suggesting that her famous family was behind Taylor Swift’s alleged jet use being leaked.

Last week, a report claimed that Swift’s jet was used 170 times between 1 January and 29 July this year, which equated to 15.9 days in the air.

However, a spokesperson for the singer said that the report was “blatantly incorrect”, and added that Swift’s jet is “loaned out regularly to other individuals”.

The claim came after Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner was criticised for using her private jet for a 17-minute flight.

Now, in a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, Khloe has appeared to “like” an Instagram post that questioned: “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

The clip on the post saw Khloe and Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, removing a pair of sunglasses as the overlaying text read: “Kris f***ing Jenner.”

It comes after social media users have suggested that the Kardashian-Jenner family could be behind allegations regarding Swift’s jet’s use.

“Kylie Jenner getting hate for her private jet and a week later it comes out that Taylor Swift uses the most CO2…,” one person wrote.

“I think the only reason everyone is talking about Taylor Swift’s CO2 right now is because Kris Jenner wants us to,” another added.

The Independent has contacted Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s representatives for comment.