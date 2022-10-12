Khloe Kardashian says she had a tumour removed from her face

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she had a tumour removed from her face.

On Tuesday (11 October), the 38-year-old Good American founder said the reason fans have seen her with bandages on her face is that she recently had a tumour removed.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she wrote. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realising it was not budging.”

Kardashian added that two separate doctors thought the bump was “incredibly rare” for someone her age.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face,” she said. “I called none other than Dr Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.

“I’m grateful to share that Dr Fischer was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process.”

“So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar and an indentation in my cheek from the tumour being removed. But until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she said.

Kardashian also urged everyone to get frequent checkups by recounting a past incident where doctors found a cancer mole on her back.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas,” she said of that experience. “Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time.

“I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”