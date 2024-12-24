Deals and wheels: Ineos reveals special Grenadier, Kia EV9 GT details and Renault 5 Turbo is EV with 500bhp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a rear-wheel-drive 500bhp hot hatch

Renault has revealed one of the most hardcore hot hatches ever with the 5 Turbo 3E.

The car was revealed unexpectedly in an episode of the firm’s Amazon Prime documentary series ‘Anatomy of a Comeback’ which is about the Renault group’s turnaround from being on the verge of collapse in the early 2020s.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the modern-day equivalent of a performance car that was unveiled more than 46 years ago.

Its exterior colours and design hark back to rally versions of the original R5 Turbo from the early 1980s and just like the new ‘standard’ variant of R5 and Alpine A290, it brings retro styling with modern technology and powertrains. Images of its interior are yet to be revealed at this stage, however.

It features R5 Turbo 3E graphics down the side profile, while at the back there are extremely flared wheel arches and a very large rear diffuser to give the car as much downforce as possible. At the front, there are square-shaped LED daytime running lights and an aggressive lower front spoiler.

Just like the Renault 5 Turbo from the 1980s, this Turbo 3E will feature a rear-wheel-drive layout and there will be two electric motors that will be housed in the rear wheels to provide instant power. Renault claims that the car will produce 500bhp and its acceleration will stand at 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds.

Prices have not been revealed for this exclusive hot hatchback, but it will likely carry a large premium over a standard Renault 5 or Alpine A290 and will be restricted to extremely limited production numbers.

Kia’s EV9 GT will come with 515bhp and an electric range of 279 miles

Kia has announced further details for its flagship electric SUV, the EV9 GT.

The upgraded model will utilise an all-wheel-drive powertrain with a dual motor set-up alongside a 99.8kWh battery pack and cover a claimed 279 miles on a single charge. Kia says it will also be DC rapid charging-compatible, taking the vehicle from a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 24 minutes.

The EV9 GT will also come as standard with a vehicle-to-load function, meaning you can plug an electronic appliance into the car and it be powered using the vehicle’s battery pack.

On the outside, there are features such as a digital lighting grille, 21in alloy wheels and neon green front brake calipers with GT lettering. Meanwhile, on the inside the neon green theme continues onto the GT sports steering wheel and sports seats which are also trimmed with Alcantara suede inserts with an embossed GT logo.

Marc Hedrich, president and CEO at Kia Europe, said: “The EV9 GT offers an exhilarating-to-drive factor with comfort and enjoyment for everyone on board while keeping the versatility to take everything with you. We have taken the basis of the best car in the world and developed a stand-alone, high-performance version that will turn heads everywhere it goes.”

Kia has yet to reveal the prices for the EV9 GT, but expect to pay a premium over the standard EV9 GT-Line S at just over £77,000. Order books will open in 2025.

Ineos reveals a one-off special with its Grenadier Quartermaster Kaiju

Ineos has revealed an exclusive special in Australia of its Grenadier Quartermaster Cab, with the Kaiju.

Firstly, the name. The word ‘Kaiju’ is Japanese for ‘monster’ or ‘giant creature’ which really makes this Grenadier need no introduction.

The Kaiju will be used throughout Australia as a promotional tool for the brand and will be seen at many events in the coming months.

The vehicle utilises the standard Grenadier Quartermaster Cab chassis but has been built in partnership with some of Australia’s most well-known accessory suppliers including Norweld, Rhino-rack, Brown Davis, Redarc, Jmacx, GME, BF, Maxtrax and Stedi.

The Kaiju is finished off in an all-black exterior and also features a long-range fuel tank from Brown Davis giving an extra 168 litres of fuel over the standard 90 litres. There are raised air intakes, an access ladder, a compass and altimeter, an auxiliary battery, differential locks at the front and rear and a high-load auxiliary switch panel and external plugs.

Further features include a bolt-on jerry-can holder, heavy-duty aluminium ute tray, rock sliders and a 1200mm trundle drawer with drop-in table.

Justin Hocevar, regional director at Ineos Automotive, said: “We wanted to create a truly unique Quartermaster together with some incredibly innovative local engineering and accessory partners. The Quartermaster Cab chassis is a ‘blank canvas’ that allows for great visibility when it comes to customisation, so together with these project partners, we let our imaginations run wild.”

As the Grenadier Quartermaster Kaiju is a one-off, there are no prices or order books, but expect the Kaiju to carry a very hefty premium if this exclusive model ever were to come up for sale over the standard Quartermaster’s £66,215.