Kid Cudi subtly announces engagement to Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi is pursuing eternal happiness with his girlfriend, Lola Abecassis Sartore.

The “Perfect” rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, subtly announced their plans to tie the knot in a 17 April Instagram post. Next to a slideshow of photos of the two of them, Cudi wrote: “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere.”

“This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all,” he continued. “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

The candid photographs showed the pair cuddling and laughing together. Cudi wore a long black Saint Laurent overcoat, a thin polka-dotted button down, and black slacks, while Sartore donned a black blazer with enlarged lapels, a matching knotted top, and pants.

Sartore took to her social media to share her excitement and appreciation for her partner. The menswear designer wrote about their love, noting that she never thought it was possible to love someone so much.

“I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!”

“U have me forever,” the music artist replied.

Fans showed the A-list couple love online, commenting to congratulate them on this next chapter in their lives.

One sweet fan wrote: “Endless love and blessings for you and Cudi forever. He’s saved so many of us, thankful he has someone to fortify him.

“Congratulations you two wishing you all the love and happiness in the world,” another added.

Newly engaged, the pair travelled to London for the premiere of Cudi’s new Paramount+ series, Knuckles. The show is set to be released on the streaming service on 27 April.

Cudi – along with Adam Pally, Idris Alba, Ellie Taylor, and Tika Sumpter – will be a featured voice in the animated live-action series, speaking for the character Agent Mason.

It’s not clear when Cudi and Sartore began dating. This was the first time either of them posted a picture together on their respective Instagrams.

The “Just What I Am” artist shares his 14-year-old daughter Vada with his ex-girlfriend, Jacqueline Munyasya. Shortly after Vada was born, the two of them were thrown into a messy custody battle. Cudi has never been married.