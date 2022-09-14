Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show
A viral video shows the Vogue editor skipping over Kim Kardashian to hug Sarah Jessica Parker at Fendi NYFW
The Kardashians Season 2 trailer
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.
In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet them, she hugs Parker first as Kim stands there and smiles.
The video, which received more than 3.4m views on TikTok, was deemed “awkward” by viewers who believed the magazine editor snubbed the SKIMS founder.
“Kim got humbled real quick,” one user commented.
“Awkward lol,” said someone else.
“This is like when you think someone’s waving at you but they’re not,” another TikToker pointed out.
However, some fans claimed the hug wasn’t a diss at all, considering Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker have a decades-long friendship.
“SJP and Anna Wintour genuinely look like they are long time friends, like they are the same age. Nothing to do with dissing Kim,” one person wrote, while another user said: “In case y’all newbies didn’t know Anna Wintour & SJP have a friendship of over two decades.”
Fendi celebrated the 25th anniversary of its classic Baguette bag during the Fendi Spring 2023 fashion show on 9 September in New York City. The bag, a rectangular purse, was often sported by Sarah Jessica Parker during her tenure as Carrie in Sex and the City. Other celebrities in attendance included Naomi Watts, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Maude Apatow and Shay Mitchell.
Linda Evangelista, who recently opened up about a cosmetic procedure that left her “permanently deformed,” returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade when she closed out the Fendi show. The 57-year-old model walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wore a shimmering nude gown with sheer netting to the event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has strong ties to the Fendi brand, having launched a SKIMS collaboration with the Italian fashion house last year. The collection included monogram bodysuits and shapewear.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies