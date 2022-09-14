Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.

In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.

But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet them, she hugs Parker first as Kim stands there and smiles.

The video, which received more than 3.4m views on TikTok, was deemed “awkward” by viewers who believed the magazine editor snubbed the SKIMS founder.

“Kim got humbled real quick,” one user commented.

“Awkward lol,” said someone else.

“This is like when you think someone’s waving at you but they’re not,” another TikToker pointed out.

However, some fans claimed the hug wasn’t a diss at all, considering Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker have a decades-long friendship.

“SJP and Anna Wintour genuinely look like they are long time friends, like they are the same age. Nothing to do with dissing Kim,” one person wrote, while another user said: “In case y’all newbies didn’t know Anna Wintour & SJP have a friendship of over two decades.”

Fendi celebrated the 25th anniversary of its classic Baguette bag during the Fendi Spring 2023 fashion show on 9 September in New York City. The bag, a rectangular purse, was often sported by Sarah Jessica Parker during her tenure as Carrie in Sex and the City. Other celebrities in attendance included Naomi Watts, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Maude Apatow and Shay Mitchell.

Linda Evangelista, who recently opened up about a cosmetic procedure that left her “permanently deformed,” returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade when she closed out the Fendi show. The 57-year-old model walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wore a shimmering nude gown with sheer netting to the event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has strong ties to the Fendi brand, having launched a SKIMS collaboration with the Italian fashion house last year. The collection included monogram bodysuits and shapewear.