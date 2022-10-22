Kim Kardashian re-shares personalised birthday message from Borat
Kim Kardashian re-shares personalised birthday message from Borat
Kris Jenner has shared an extra-special birthday message that daughter, Kim Kardashian, received from Borat.
Sacha Baron Cohen, who is behind the character, originally recorded it a few years ago, but the 'momager' reshared it in honour of the reality star's 42nd birthday.
“Kazakhstan just get your television show. I like! My chram has been Keeping up with the Kardashians," he says in the clip.“
My favorite sister is you, my second favourite Kris, and the hardest sister of all to make hand-party to, is Rob.”
