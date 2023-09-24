Kim Kardashian wears Chanel Barbie necklace in new Super Bowl ad with Usher

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian made this year’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show announcement in style.

Apple Music, sponsor of the event, used the reality star to help them announce the artist chosen to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl in Paradise, Nevada in a post Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

In a video, the Skims founder was seen making a phone call to Usher to tell him that he had been chosen.

Kardashian, 42, was “in glam”, including a droplet pearl choker adorned with coloured jewels, a gold chain, and matching Chanel charms - as seen on Margot Robbie in the blockbuster Barbiemovie.

The vintage accessory is from the brand’s spring/summer 1995 collection. In Greta Gerwig’s highly-acclaimed film, Robbie wears a hot-pink tweed mini-dress with the necklace, but hers was adapted to include a massive heart-shaped pink jewel in the middle.

On 27 August, British Vogue confirmed that Kardashian had purchased the sought-after necklace during a trip to Tokyo.

Fans fawned over the vibrant piece in the video.

“Kim Kardashian starring in Usher’s SuperBowl announcement while wearing the Barbie Chanel necklace wasn’t on my list, the girl WORKS,” one fan posted on X.

“NOT THE F***ING BARBIE CHANEL NECKLACE KIMMMM U R EVERYTHING,” wrote another. The video post received a glut of heart-eye emoticons.

The reality TV star has a notable collection of exclusive jewelry.

Earlier this year, Kardashian was confirmed to be in possession of Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross necklace, seen on the royal at a 1984 charity ball. According to Vogue, the socialite bid $197,453 at a Sotheby’s auction on the black-beaded choker.

In 2017, she bid $379,500 on Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier Tank watch and wore it to meet former president Donald Trump two years later.

Reactions were largely positive to the news that R&B star Usher would perform for the second time at the Superbowl. The “I Don’t Mind” singer first performed in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas.

Usher follows Rhianna’s unforgettable performance last year where not only did she give her first performance in years but also let the world know she was pregnant with her second baby.