Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband brands past ecstasy comments ‘unfair’

Kim Kardashian’s first husband, Damon Thomas, has criticised the reality star for suggesting she married him while she was high on ecstasy in 2000.

The music producer, who married Kardashian when she was 19 and he was 29, responded to comments she made in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

He said the SKIMS mogul should be “more responsible” with such comments because their children, who are not from their four-year marriage, go to the same school.

Thomas, 51, told celebrity news YouTube channel VladTV in recent interview: “I don’t remember that at all… I think it’s unfair to make those kinds of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know?

“I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.”

In the episode, Kardashian told Scott Disick and sister Kendall Jenner: “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

The 41-year-old added that she “went through a wild phase” in her late teens, but she was “not like that anymore”.

Thomas said that Kardashian “should be more responsible with those statements”.

“I can go into that and blow up the spot but I wouldn’t. I’ve been very responsible in not talking about what that marriage was or what it meant to be,” he added.

“Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the rug, but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based off you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean?

“That doesn’t make sense at all.”

Thomas and Kardashian met in 1998 and eloped two years later in Las Vegas. They announced their divorce in 2004 and have no children together.

Kardashian alleged that Thomas physically abused her during their marriage in divorce documents obtained by the Daily Mail in 2010.

He denied the allegations and told InTouch Weekly in 2014: “It’s just absolutely not true.”