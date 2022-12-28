Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has opened up about some of the guidelines she expects her employees to follow, with the reality star revealing she has “uniforms” for staff.

The Skims founder, 42, spoke candidly about the dress code she has implemented during an appearance on Angie Martinez‘s IRL podcast, after Martinez noticed that Kardashian’s staff “are all colour coordinated” and asked if the choice was “intentional”.

In response, Kardashian revealed the coordination is “absolutely” intentional. “Absolutely. I have uniforms,” the reality star said.

However, Kardashian then clarified that the dress code doesn’t consist of actual uniforms, but rather neutral colour palettes her employees are expected to follow.

“Well, it’s not like: ‘Hey, this is your uniform.’ It’s just colour palettes,” Kardashian explained, before confirming that she has a “handbook” that she provides staff with.

As for the colours Kardashian expects staff to wear, she revealed that the palette consists of “greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki”.

“I mean, we can stick with all neutrals,” she continued. “And not a lot of colour-blocking.”

According to Kardashian, she decided to implement the “uniform” because of how “zen” her California home is, with the billionaire business mogul revealing that her employees agreed to wear clothes in a colour palette similar to her decor.

“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said: ‘That would make our life so easy,’” Kardashian told Martinez. “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like: ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

However, Kardashian did say she would be somewhat open to relaxing the dress code on special occasions, such as an employee’s birthday. “I should have, like, a free-dress day on their birthdays or something,” she suggested.

During the interview, which took place in the Skkn by Kim founder’s office, she also pointed out how her preference for a neutral colour palette extends to her office, which she said “kind of looks like” her notoriously monochromatic house.

While addressing her minimalist mansion, which is sparsely decorated and features bare white walls, Kardashian acknowledged the controversial nature of her decor, with the reality star telling the radio personality that, when she posts photos of her home, fans either describe it as “minimal and crazy,” or “they get it”.

“But, I love it,” she added.

Although Kardashian is a fan of the monochromatic style, she previously revealed that some members of her family do not feel the same way. In October 2021, the mother of four revealed that her and ex-husband Kanye West’s eldest child, North West, nine, insults her home decor whenever they are arguing.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say: ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this?’” Kardashian revealed during an appearance on Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me. And it is kind of mean, ‘cause I like my house.”