Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has officially unveiled her Halloween costume for 2022.

On Sunday (30 October), the SKNN founder uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses.

“Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on Twitter, as fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far.

Her outfit comprises an bright blue latex suit with prosthetic ridges and scales to mimic the appearance of the shape-shifting character. She wore blue, pointed stilletos to finish her look.

“This is incredible,” one Twitter user commented under the video.

Writing under a second video of the American socialite dressed as Mystque, another follower wrote: “One of my favourite halloween costumes you’ve done.”

Kim Kardashian transformed into X-Men character Mystique for Halloween 2022 (Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The character of Mystique, or Raven Darkhölme, has been portrayed onscreen by actors including Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: First Class) and Rebecca Romjin (X-Men).

After showing off her Mystique outfit, Kardashian also posted a video of P Diddy dressed up as Batman villain the Joker on her Instagram Stories.

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian to up the ante for Halloween this year.

Her younger sister, fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, kicked the Halloweekend off on Friday (28 October), heralding spooky season as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 science fiction horror film of the same name.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner picked Toy Story character Jessie as her inspiration for this year’s Halloween costume.