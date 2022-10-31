‘Hey Marvel’: Kim Kardashian unveils X-Men inspired Halloween costume
Fans praised her latest costume as their ‘favourite one’ yet
Kim Kardashian has officially unveiled her Halloween costume for 2022.
On Sunday (30 October), the SKNN founder uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses.
“Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on Twitter, as fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far.
Her outfit comprises an bright blue latex suit with prosthetic ridges and scales to mimic the appearance of the shape-shifting character. She wore blue, pointed stilletos to finish her look.
“This is incredible,” one Twitter user commented under the video.
Writing under a second video of the American socialite dressed as Mystque, another follower wrote: “One of my favourite halloween costumes you’ve done.”
The character of Mystique, or Raven Darkhölme, has been portrayed onscreen by actors including Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: First Class) and Rebecca Romjin (X-Men).
After showing off her Mystique outfit, Kardashian also posted a video of P Diddy dressed up as Batman villain the Joker on her Instagram Stories.
Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian to up the ante for Halloween this year.
Her younger sister, fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, kicked the Halloweekend off on Friday (28 October), heralding spooky season as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 science fiction horror film of the same name.
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner picked Toy Story character Jessie as her inspiration for this year’s Halloween costume.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies