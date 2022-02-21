Kim Kardashian has showcased her daughter North’s “emo” art during a new tour of her home.

In her Axel Vervoordt-designed Calabasas home, Kardashian shows her eight-year-old daughter’s drawings and paintings, which feature wide-ranging subjects such as a picturesque mountain scene, and North’s pet bearded dragon.

One charcoal drawing, shown in the video for Vogue, is a self-portrait of North, as an abstract head in the centre of a swirling vortex. North had coronavirus at the time, and Kardashian explains: “Maybe that was just her emo mood.”

Kim Kardashian showcased her daughter North’s artwork during a new tour of her home

She adds: “She’s a really good artist and she loves to paint. I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through.”

Vogue’s video series, Objects of Affection, asks creatives and celebrities to chronicle their favourite things.

Moving through the rest of the property, Kardashian explains: “Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world, that when I come home I want it to be just really quiet, and I want everything to feel calming.”

She adds: “Bedrooms...one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It’s like...each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom, and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness. And shockingly, four kids hasn’t messed up my cream house.”

The dominant colour scheme is muted shades of grey, beige and cream - but touching family mementos are scattered throughout the minimalist interior.

Kardashian allows her children’s bedrooms to be colourful, but the rest of the house is cream (Youtube/Vogue)

Kardashian shows her children’s baby books, adding: “I love to scrapbook, so that my kids can have the most amazing memories.”

There’s also a trunk, with relics from her own childhood, and collections of birthday cards from every birthday up to the age of 10.

She shares her beloved Minnie Mouse costume, and a knitted bunny from her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian reveals some relics from her childhood (Youtube/Vogue)

Moving outside, Kardashian gives viewers a glimpse of her expansive backyard and the basketball court - “where the kids love to be”.

In keeping with the rest of the house, the basketball court is all neutrals, in black and cream, like all the gym equipment.

“There’s nothing more fun than a good workout day at my house”, Kardashian says.

There’s also a wild meadow where fruits and vegetables are grown, which the family picks and eats together.

Finally, Kardashian reveals her most prized possessions - her cars.

Kardashian’s cars are grey to match her house (Youtube/Vogue)

“I’ve always been a car girl. I love cars, and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to blend in. My house is grey, and I wanted them to match the house. So I did all grey cars, instead of my typical matte silver that I used to do”, she says.

There’s a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and a Maybach Sedan, which is her “favourite baby ever, ever, ever.”