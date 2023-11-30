Kim Kardashian reveals how she thinks her family earned their fame

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she thinks her family became one of the most well-known families in the country.

During the Thursday 30 November season finale of season four of The Kardashians, the Skims founder reflected on the family’s beginnings and how they ended up where they currently are. The episode featured the family sitting around a table as they were celebrating Scott Disick’s 40 birthday.

Kris Jenner was giving a toast to Disick, recalling that she had known him for “most of [his] adult life.” “You were literally here episode one, season one,” she told him, mentioning their first reality television show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Disick replied joking that he didn’t think the show would go beyond the first season. “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere!’”

Kim also gave a toast to Disick, who shares three children with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker. She said that in the 19 years that the two of them have known each other he has “supported me through thick and thin” and had been with her “through every phase.”

“[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” Disick joked after hearing her toast. The family went on to correct him by saying that it was actually K9 magazine instead. “Anything for a cover!” Kim replied, while adding that she didn’t even like dogs.

Disick went on to praise Kim for how far she specifically had come as someone who had become a lawyer. “I think it started off with me just wanting to know more, and me wanting to be able to help more,” she explained her reasoning for the profession update in an episode of The Kardashians back in 2022.

“But then it kind of was proving something to me personally. No one’s ever really respected a reality star with a sex tape, and I’ve always had to break through this stigma, and I want to prove this to myself that I can do it.

“And, ultimately, like a huge ‘f*** you’ to everybody too who thought that I can’t grow or move beyond where I was.”

Scott continued praising Kim by mentioning how she upgraded from a dog magazine cover model to a Vogue cover model. During his remarks Kim began to whisper to the rest of the group, “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

Kim later added in a confessional: “Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ ... We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

Despite being in awe of her fame, Kim has previously mentioned an addiction she had with the concept in a September 2019 interview with Vogue Arabia. “Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive,” she told the outlet.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”