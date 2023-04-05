Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian poke fun at their ‘ugly cry’ faces

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian have poked fun at the facials expressions they make when they cry.

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share video of herself when crying. The footage was from a recent episode of American Idol, where Perry reacted to contestant Fire’s emotional and impromptu duet with Jayna Elise.

The “Roar” singer spoke about her show and her expression in the caption of her post, writing: “hi this is my ugly cry face…watch #idol now to get urs.”

Kardashian then went to the comments to seemingly address her own ugly face when crying.

“We all have one,” she simply wrote.

Many fans were amused by Kardashian’s remark, making reference to how the reality star has previously gone viral for her crying face.

“And we all know who is the queen,” one Instagram user responded to Kardashian, while another wrote: “Oooh you WIN that face always.”

A third wrote: “This comment needs to go down in history.”

Over the years, Kardashian has made headlines for how she looks when crying. During the launch of her Kimoji app back in 2015, she even used an emoji called: “Kim’s crying face,” which included an emoji of her face screaming with tears streaming down it.

Her crying face first prompted memes back in 2012. During an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, a still of her getting upset about the breakdown of her second marriage to Kris Humphries went viral on the internet and solidified her crying face’s place in meme history.

That same year, she spoke publicly about the numerous pictures of her crying face circulating on the web and confessed that it was not a good look.

“Ok, I have to admit I do not look cute crying! LOL! And I do cry a lot,” she wrote in her blog at the time, as reported by The Sun. “These pics are so ugly I just had to share.”

Kardashian’s sisters have also made fun of her crying face. During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared her thoughts about her younger sister crying to her family while on a trip to a cabin in Colorado.

“I start laughing at Kim when she’s crying cause I just can’t help it,” Kourtney said during a confessional interview. “She has this ugly crying face that she makes.”