Kim Kardashian reveals she was almost a ‘runaway bride’ at her wedding to Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian has revealed she was almost a “runaway bride” before her ill-fated wedding to professional basketball player Kris Humphries.

Speaking during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the 40 year old revealed she had cold feet ahead of the couple’s August 2011 wedding, but felt “pressured” to go through with it.

The pair filed for divorce in October of the same year, after being married for just 72 days, but Kim denied the wedding was to boost the show’s ratings.

Kim revealed that on the eve of the wedding her mother, Kris Jenner, had offered her an escape route. But, the reality star turned it down as she didn’t want to be “known as the runaway bride forever”.

Kim said: “We’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke.’”

The reunion show saw the Kardashian sisters sit down together after their reality TV show ended last week after 14 years and 20 seasons.

In the episode, Kim explained that she’s attempted to reach out to Humphries to apologise many times over the years, saying, “I tried to. I tried calling him for months”.

Kim admitted the way she broke it off with him wasn’t right, explaining: “I was so nervous to break up with someone.

“I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t - I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it.”

The billionaire businesswoman also recalled bumping into ex-husband Humphries years later at a hotel in Beverly Hills, while with her daughter North and while pregnant with her son Saint, who she shares with her third husband Kanye West.

Kim said: “I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other.

“All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and like wouldn’t even speak to me.”