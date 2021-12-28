(AFP via Getty Images)

Kris Jenner bought each of her children cars for Christmas

The Kardashian matriarch purchased her daughters different colours of the same car

Olivia Petter
Tuesday 28 December 2021 12:43
Comments

Kris Jenner is not known for her frugality. Hence why it’s not surprising that for Christmas this year, the Kardashian matriarch pulled out all the stops and purchased each of her daughters a new car.

News of the extravagant gifts came to light on Instagram thanks to Jenner’s second eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, 41, who shared a series of photographs and videos of the various vehicles on her Story on Monday.

“Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mum!” Kardashian exclaimed in one clip, panning the camera to reveal the electric MOKE cars in various shades of yellow, orange, pink, and more. Each of the cars had giant white ribbons placed on top of them.

“For all of her kids. How cool!” Kardashian continued before focusing on a white MOKE car with a skull pattern on the hood. “Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure,” she said.

“Khloé and I got the pink ones!” the reality TV star added. Jenner also reposted the video to her own Instagram Story.

(Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kardashian has two sisters, Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, in addition to two half sisters, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, whom Jenner had with her ex partner, Caitlyn Jenner.

The gifts come after news that Kardashian has reiterated her desire to separate from her ex Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, despite the rapper’s public bid to reconcile with his estranged wife.

On 13 December, Kardashian, who shares four children with West, filed court documents to fast-track her divorce from the “Donda” singer and requested to be legally single.

