Kim Kardashian has been compared to ex-Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague for saying that women in business should “get your f***ing ass up and work”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is facing criticism after she made the comments in an interview with Variety, published on 9 March.

The 41-year-old billionaire said: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kardashian’s comments appeared to echo a sentiment shared by Hague earlier this year, when she said that everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” to become successful.

In an interview with YouTube series The Diary of a CEO, the PrettyLittleThing creative director said: “I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different was and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

Hague later apologised for her remarks, which were widely criticised as “tone deaf”.

Social media users drew parallels between Kardashian’s and Hague’s remarks, calling out the privilege both women have.

“Thing about Molly-Mae and Kim Kardashian is the overbearing ignorance,” one person tweeted. “They are so unintelligible, it’s crazy. They don’t know suffering because of their privilege so they keep talking the most bulls***.”

A second wrote: “I hate hating on women but Kim Kardashian and Molly-Mae can get in the bin. Both profit off misery, come from privilege and have no clue how hard working class people graft, just to get by.”

Others joked that Kardashian’s remarks showed she is “entering her Molly-Mae 24 hours a day era”.

One person said: “Molly-Mae walked so Kim could run”, while another added: “The Molly-Mae-ification of Kim Kardashian.”

Kardashian became a billionaire in June 2021 thanks to the success of her beauty and fashion businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

SKIMS, which is her shapewear company, was valued at US$3.2 billion (£2.4 billion) in January 2022, after doubling its value in only nine months.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kardashian and Hague for comment.