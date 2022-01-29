Kim Kardashian’s net worth jumps to $1.8bn, claims Forbes

Kim Kardashian has boosted her net worth by approximately $600m, according to Forbes.

The 41-year-old reality TV star is now estimated to be worth roughly $1.8bn.

The boost in revenue has come from an additional $240m in financing for Kardashian’s shapewear label, Skims, after an investment led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, with participation from D1 Capital Partners as well as previous investors, including Imaginary Ventures, Alliance Consumer Growth and Thrive Capital.

Now, Skims, which sells a range of bras, bodysuits, loungewear and lingerie, has boosted its value to £3.2b, which is up from $1.6bn in April 2021.

Kardashian continues to hold a majority of the company alongside her Skims cofounder and CEO, Jane Grede.

It was first reported that Kardashian had become a billionaire in April 2021, with the majority of her net worth coming from the cosmetics company she owns, KKW Beauty, which she launched in 2017.

According to the outlet, the business mogul, who was first mentioned in Forbes in 2011 when she reached 6.6m Twitter followers, had also increased her net worth through reality television and endorsement deals as well as a “number of smaller investments,” such as investments in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas, which were gifted to her by her estranged husband Kanye West.

Forbes’ valuation of Kardashian came after the outlet previously stripped Kylie Jenner of her billionaire status in May 2020.

At the time, Forbes, which declared Jenner the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire” in March 2019, accused the Kylie Cosmetics founder of “inflating the size and success of her business”.

West was previously named a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020, when the outlet published a feature titled: “Kanye West is now officially a billionaire - and he really wants the world to know.”