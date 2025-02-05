Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian is stepping into a new role as “momager” to her 11-year-old daughter North — and it hasn’t been easy.

The 44-year-old Skims founder opened up about struggling with the added workload in the upcoming season six teaser for her family’s reality series, The Kardashians, on Hulu.

“I thought I was busy before,” Kim says. “North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of energy,” the mom of four tells her mom Kris Jenner and her younger sister Khloé. “And I’m not ready. If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me.”

Already, North has starred on the cover of i-D magazine and Interview magazine, performed in a Los Angeles production of The Lion King as “Young Simba,” and been featured on FKA Twigs’s “Childlike Things” track.

Later in the preview published by People, the SKKN BY KIM creator says she’s been trying to find a happy medium between North’s work gigs and her typical day-to-day routine as a tween.

Kim Kardashian and North West at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced,” Kim tells the show’s producers in a solo interview. “All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance.”

Between running her multi-million dollar clothing company, her skincare brand, and managing her own jam-packed calendar of social events and public appearances, Kim said she still makes time to take her children — North, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five — to school.

“That's just in my contracts, like no matter what I do, no matter work, like I have to take my kids to school,” she said in a January interview on World’s First Podcast.

“That's just my time with them. It's the morning madness. I love it. It's amazing.”

Kim shares her four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, split back in 2022.

Before their divorce was officially finalized, Kim filed a motion to be declared legally single with the court. She was granted her new relationship status in March 2022, eight months before she and West settled their divorce proceedings.

According to court documents obtained by People, West was ordered to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support and take on half the financial responsibility for their kids’ educational, medical, and private security costs.