Kim Kardashian says North West is ‘full goth girl’

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eldest daughter, North, is a “full goth girl”.

During her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim told the host that the eight-year-old already has a well-established interest in 1970s rock music.

“North is like goth, she’s into Hot Topic,” she said. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

When asked how an eight-year-old learned about the rock band, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted she has “no idea”.

“I think TikTok? I don’t know,” she added.

Her comments came after Ellen shared a picture with the audience of Kim’s youngest daughter, three-year-old Chicago West, playing dress-up in her mother’s closet.

Explaining the differences between her children, Kim said Chicago is “the girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup”.

“Chi-Chi my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl, that’s her,” she said.

She described her eldest son, Saint, five, as a “tech whiz”, while two-year-old Psalm is most interested in cars and Paw Patrol, a kids’ cartoon series.

Aside from her penchant for rock music and tattoos, it seems North may have also entered her years of teenage angst a little early.

Kim told the audience that North often wishes she didn’t have any siblings.

“North, I thought she was going to grow out of this ‘I want to be an only child’ phase, she hasn’t,” she said.

North’s desire to be free of her younger brothers and sister even impacts their journey to school in the morning.

“There will be times when she’ll be like: ‘I'm not riding in the car with my brother.’

“She wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends,” Kim said.

The beauty mogul filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage.

The former couple are thought to be on good terms after Kim supported the rapper at promotional events for his latest studio album “Donda”, even donning a wedding dress for one performance.