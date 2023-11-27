Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has explained to her “tough critic” daughter North West why she should be constructive and kind when criticising others.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Skims mogul’s eldest daughter, 10, came to New York City with her cousin Penelope Disick to watch her mom prepare for the 2023 Met Gala. Ever the critic, North told her mother and Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Rosenberry that Kardashian’s outfit “could be just a little bit better”.

Rosenberry later joked to the camera that his designs getting “read to filth” by a nine year old was his worst nightmare.

“There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, so I want you to learn that,” Kardashian explained to her daughter during the scene. “Because there’s a way to say: ‘You know, I might not love that.’”

“You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit because I’m just trying to support you because, you know, whatever you like, you know,” North tried her mother’s advice. “Was that good?”

“Yeah, that was a good start,” a seemingly stressed Kardashian replied.

In a confessional interview, the businesswoman told viewers: “North won’t lie, and that’s amazing. So I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up.”

While Kardashian appreciated North’s honesty, she made it clear that her daughter’s no-filter approach to life can be trying on her patience, and said she’s trying to teach North how to be honest, while also being mindful. She said her eldest daughter doesn’t struggle when it comes to doing nice things for other people, however.

“North can be really a tough critic and then she’s the sweetest ever,” Kardashian explained. “She loves to plan surprises and she’s the most thoughtful girl ever.”

Teaching North the merits of constructive criticism is just one of many parenting hurdles Kardashian said she’s faced, as she revealed her sister Kourtney Kardashian referred to North as Kim’s “lesson” in patience.

“Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet,” she said in a confessional interview. “It means I’m supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”

The mother of four admitted to GQ in its Men of the Year issue that she often finds herself feeling overwhelmed and “challenged” by parenting. Although she doesn’t rely on a therapist for her own issues, when she’s at a loss with her children, she said that she’s turned to a child psychologist and therapist for help.

“I tried a little bit before my marriage ended,” Kardashian told the outlet. “I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting.”

Besides North, the mogul shares children Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West. The pair were married for six years before separating and finalising their divorce in 2022.