North West claims mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her in two years

North West claimed her mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her kids in the past two years.

The 11-year-old confronted the Skims founder in her October 11 feature for Interview Magazine, accusing Kim of being absent from the kitchen since “two Halloweens ago.”

When asked by her mom whether she likes her cooking, North candidly confessed it had been a while since she’d tasted it.

“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago,” the pre-teen bluntly responded.

Without contest, Kim asked what she made for North and her siblings – Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five – two years prior.

“Mac and Cheese,” North revealed before her mom chimed in to say she also prepared fried chicken and cornbread.

open image in gallery North West says her mom hasn’t cooked for her kids since ‘two Halloweens ago’ ( Getty Images )

According to North, Kim’s meal was “good,” but she prefers the snack her mom makes more frequently: “Cucumbers and salt.”

Though Kim didn’t argue with her eldest daughter’s confession, the reality star has previously claimed that she cooks for her children despite having a private chef.

Back in May 2023, the 43-year-old mother corrected Chicago after she said her mom “doesn’t cook.” Kim posted a photo of her six-year-old daughter’s “fill-in-the-blank” Mother’s Day card, which included the controversial statement.

Next to the question asking for “the best thing” her mom can make, Chicago wrote: “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.”

To prove her wrong, the Skkn creator immediately took to her Instagram Story, sharing an image of her making Beeshee, an Armenian-style pancake, with the caption: “Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL.”

Elsewhere on the card, Chicago claimed her mother was 22 years old and her favorite food was “salad.”

Speaking to North for her magazine interview, Kim questioned what she considers the “best day of her life.” North answered: “Maybe in Italy with Dad.”

She elaborated on that time with her father, Kanye West, and her three younger siblings, remembering how she’d taught Chicago, Saint, and Psalm how to pray while they were staying at a house with “devil statues.”

While the memory didn’t include her, Kim said: “That sounds like an amazing day.”

The entrepreneur split from the American rapper, who officially changed his name to Ye, in 2022, one year after she’d filed for divorce. Soon after their divorce was finalized, the Donda creator married Bianca Censori, an Australian architect who had worked with him at Yeezy.

Recently, rumors have swirled about West and Censori’s plans to part ways. However, Page Six caught them hanging out at a mall in Japan, seemingly debunking the recent speculation.