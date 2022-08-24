Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has seemingly responded to the recent claims made by Yunis Abbas, one of the convicted burglars who robbed her at gunpoint at her Paris hotel in 2016.

Earlier this week, Abbas shared details about the heist in a recent interview with VICE News. The 67-year-old said he doesn’t feel any remorse for the crime, despite admitting that the robbery “must have traumatised” Kardashian.

Abbas, who spent nearly two years in prison for the heist, also blamed the reality star by insisting that celebrities like Kardashian should be “a little less showy” with their wealth on social media.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that,” he told VICE. “Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

“They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it,” he added. “For some people, it’s provocative.”

Although Kim Kardashian has remained silent since the interview was released, the SKIMS founder subtly addressed his claims by liking a post accusing Abbas of “gaslighting” her.

“Imagine gaslighting a woman into believing the trauma she received was her own fault,” read the tweet, which appeared in Kardashian’s Twitter likes. “Shame on you @VICENews for even giving them the publicity and air time.”

Other fans weighed in on the conversation, and agreed that Abbas’s comments seemed to dismiss the impact that the Paris robbery had on Kardashian’s mental health.

“Completely disgusting and shame on all of them,” one person wrote. “Gaslighting her to make her and others think it was her fault for what happened. Or that ‘it wouldn’t affect her bc she’s rich’ really? Her mental health and trauma matters.”

Another fan wrote: “Disgusting. ALL celebrities show off everything. so do yall think they should all get robbed at gun point? nope it’s just cause she’s kim kardashian. smh.”

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by a group of masked robbers at her hotel in Paris when the thieves stole almost $10m worth of jewelry. It was revealed later on that the robbers planned the attack by analysing Kardashian’s social media posts.

The robbers, many of whom were in their 60s and 70s, were dubbed the “grandpa robbers” by the French media. Nearly three months later, 16 people were arrested in connection with the robbery, according to AFP.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been open about how the Paris robbery has impacted her mental health, revealing that she suffered from anxiety and agoraphobia after the attack.

Following the robbery, Kardashian recalled thinking the Paris burglars would shoot her during season 13 of KUWTK. "They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it,” she said.

In 2020, Kardashian appeared on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, where she explained how she thought she was about to be assaulted during the Paris robbery.

“He grabbed me, and pulled me towards him. But I wasn’t wearing anything underneath [my bathrobe],” she told Letterman. “So I was like, ‘Okay, this is the time, I’m going to get raped. Just deal, like, it’s gonna happen.’ You know, like just prepare yourself.”