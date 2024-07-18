Support truly

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the impact a 2016 Paris robbery had on her mental health.

The reality star, 43, lost $10m worth of jewellery in the heist, during which she was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by the group of burglars.

Kardashian said she now worries she suppresses all her emotions because remaining calm during the terrifying incident helped to keep her safe.

Speaking to her sister Khloé on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian explained how her therapist had explained the underlying cause for her muted demeanour.

“She was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitised from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,’” she said.

“So then she was like, ‘One time in life, something happened, and you remained calm and that worked for you, so you will always choose calm,’” Kardashian added.

Khloé immediately suggested the catalyst for Kardashian’s calm approach to life: “Don’t you think your robbery?” she asked her sister. “You weren’t calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic.”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian has opened up about the impact of her 2016 Paris robbery on her mental health ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

She added: “You were never calm as a teenager, in your twenties, you cried about everything, you were bratty, you threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed. Because you stayed calm in that situation, and you even said, ‘My calmness is what kept me alive.’"

Speaking in a confessional video after the chat with Khloé, Kardashian reflected: “I mean, imagine you’re like gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me just like, ‘Stay calm and you’ll live,’ and I did that, and like, it served me well at that time and I think it saved my life.”

The SKIMS co-founder added: “But…I think I’ve let it get too calm, to where people could take advantage of my calmness, or I’m just turning into a full robot with, like, no emotion.”

Kardashian was held at gunpoint, gagged and placed in a bath while thieves took millions of dollars-worth of jewellery, including her $4million engagement ring from Kanye West, while staying at the No Address Hotel in Paris for Fashion Week in 2016.

The reality star has said she recalled thinking: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” she added.