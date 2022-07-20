Jump to content
(Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian racks up $576 bill at Italian restaurant while visiting Pete in Cairns

The reality star reportedly ordered plenty of food for her entourage before flying back to the US

Kate Ng
Wednesday 20 July 2022 09:46
Comments

Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 (£331) on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.

A waiter at Piccolo Cucina claimed to have served the reality star and that she left him a “hefty tip”.

Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.”

He also posted a photograph of a receipt purportedly containing Kardashian’s order and wrote: “Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”

He added jokingly: “Kimmy K diet starter pack x.”

The receipt showed that the SKIMS founder may have ordered four AU$15 (£8.63) caprese salads, two AU$11 (£6.33) bruschettas, two AU$19 (£10.93) arancini truffles, and one AU$20 (£11.51) calamari entrée for starters.

A waiter at an Italian restaurant in Cairns claims Kim Kardashian ordered AU$576 worth of food

(Callum McKean/Instagram)

Her entourage may also have ordered a AU$25 (£14.39) four-cheese pizza, two AU$20 margherita pizzas, four pasta mains costing between AU$29 (£16.69) and AU$31 (£17.84) each, as well as two fish dishes costing AU$42 (£24.17) each.

They didn’t skimp out on dessert, apparently ordering one AU$16 (£9.21) nutella pizza and two slices of chocolate cake amounting to AU$32 (£18.42).

The restaurant’s manager, Jolene Aiello, told the Courier Mail that staff were “very excited to come close” to the famous mogul, but did not confirm that the receipt belonged to the mogul.

Aiello added that it was a takeaway order that may have been placed by Kardashian’s staff as they prepared to fly back to the US.

Kardashian was photographed touching down in Queensland in her private jet on Saturday to visit Davidson, who is shooting his forthcoming movie Wizards!.

The pair reportedly spent four low-key days together before Kardashian returned to the US.

