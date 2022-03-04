Kim Kardashian likes tweet defending Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has liked a tweet defending her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, written by the director James Gunn.

On Thursday, Gunn, who directed Davidson in The Suicide Squad, tweeted: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

The tweet has since amassed more then 59,000 likes and 2,400 retweets and, according to Kardashian’s “likes” as seen on her profile, she is among the people to have liked the post.

Gunn’s tweet was posted as criticism surrounding Davidson percolated online after Kanye West shared a music video in which he buried alive a cartoon figure bearing a resemblance to the Saturday Night Live star.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has repeatedly shared derogatory posts on social media about Davidson since news came out that he was dating Kardashian.

In the most recent post, Ye shared a music video for his recent track “Eazy”, featuring rapper The Game.

The comedian is mentioned in the lyrics of the track, with the Donda rapper saying: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

The video also featured clay stop-motion and, at one point, saw a figure seemingly modelled after Ye dragging a tied-up body along the ground.

Then, a bag is removed from the captive’s face to reveal a figure whom many viewers have observed as bearing a resemblance to Davidson.

Kardashian and Ye split in 2021. The reality TV star’s request to divorce the rapper was granted on Wednesday.