Kim Kardashian has revealed the first moment she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson met at the 2021 Met Gala.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian said she saw Davidson at the star-studded event, about a month before she made her Saturday Night Live debut.

She said: “I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting ‘SNL,’ but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about ‘SNL,’ and I was like, ‘They better hurry up and announce it, because I will not back out as soon as they announce it, but I’m so nervous.’”

Apparently Davidson gave her some advice to help ease her nerves, and tried to give her his number, in case she needed any help.

But Kardashian was dressed head-to-toe in a black ensemble, including gloves, meaning she didn’t have access to her phone.

In a memorable style moment, she wore a Balenciaga body stocking, which featured a mask covering her entire face.

Kardashian recalls: “I was like, ‘Oh, I have gloves,’ and he was like ‘alright, cool’ and walked away. But I was gonna be like, ‘Oh, take mine!’ But it was like, no. So we never connected or anything.”

On October 9 2021, Kardashian hosted an episode of the show, and shared an on-stage kiss with Davidson.

The pair were dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine, and Davidson later gave her the costumes from the sketch as a Valentine’s Day present.

Kardashian said Davidson was the only SNL cast member who failed to sign off on being filmed for her family’s new TV show The Kardashians - which launches on Hulu tonight - so he wasn’t present during show rehearsals.

According to the socialite, they had one dress rehearsal before the sketch, and Davidson did not attend the afterparty.

The pair were linked in late October and early November 2021, and Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time in February.

In March she made their relationship Instagram official.

Davidson accompanied Kardashian to the premiere of The Kardashians, but did not walk the red carpet with her.