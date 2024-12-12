Kim Kardashian sparks romance rumors with a real estate investor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating a real estate investor who isn’t in the public eye.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old Skims founder “isn’t in a committed relationship” but has been spending time with “somebody new.” An insider shared that the entrepreneur met him through mutual friends, but added that he’s not the only one on her roster. They said, “[Kardashian] is dating a few people at the moment.”

In the past, Kardashian has expressed a desire to date someone outside the entertainment industry. During a February appearance on the This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast, she elaborated that while her ideal partner doesn’t have to be famous, they would need to understand her unique lifestyle.

“They would just have to really somehow understand what this life is,” she explained, noting that she’s also trying to be realistic while not settling for anything less than she deserves.

“I do [have a list]. But I’m also not so delusional to know that someone will check every single box,” Kardashian added during the podcast. “[I’m looking for someone who is] accountable for actions. Takes accountability, [has] good teeth, can hold their own and I don’t have to babysit [them] all the time. Just a good, genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life.”

Her reported relationship with the real estate investor development comes eight months after her short-lived relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. ended.

In September 2023, sources revealed that Kardashian and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 32, had been “hanging out casually” in group settings. They aimed to keep things low-key for the sake of their respective children. Kardashian shares four kids — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — with ex-husband Kanye West, while Beckham Jr. has a 2-year-old son, Zynd, with model Lauren Wood.

However, the real estate investor is reportedly “not the first person she’s dated since her split from Odell,” according to Page Six. An insider told the outlet, “She [became] empowered by staying single for so long.”

Before dating Beckham Jr., Kardashian’s last high-profile romance was with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson from November 2021 to August 2022.

Currently, Kardashian is preparing for her role as a lawyer in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama All’s Fair while continuing to study for the bar exam.