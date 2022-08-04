Kim Kardashian reveals the tightening treatment she uses for her stomach

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has revealed the details of the “tightening treatment” she uses on her body.

The Kardashians star shared a photograph of her bare stomach looking particularly red to her Instagram story on Wednesday (3 August).

Kardashian said she had undergone a session of laser treatment which she described as a “game changer”.

“I did Morpheous laser to tighten my stomach [sic],” she wrote in the caption. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it! [sic]”

The Morpheus8 laser uses a combination of radiofrequency and microneedling which experts claim can “tighten loose skin while removing excess fat”.

The microneedling works by creating tiny punctures in the upper layer of the skin. As the needles penetrate the skin, they deliver pulses of the radiofrequency waves and create a thermal response – which would explain Kardashian’s red stomach.

The SKIMS mogul, who is not one to shy away from an unconventional or painful beauty treatment, has long been criticised for promoting “unrealistic” body and beauty standards.

The reality Tv star has microneedling on her stomach (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

In May, she revealed on the Met Gala red carpet that she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Bob Mackie dress from 1962.

She later defended her remarks and compared her rapid weight loss to the transformtion an actor might undergo before a movie.

“To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role,” she told the New York Times. “It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Kardashian made headlines in 2013 after an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians spin-off, Kim and Kourtney Take Miami, showed her undergoing a “vampire facial”.

Otherwise known as a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial, the procedure involves a doctor drawing blood from the patient, extracting the PRP from it and then either injecting or applying it topically to the skin.

The unusual treatment came under scrutiny in 2019 after two customers tested positive for HIV after visiting a spa in New Mexico which offered the facial.