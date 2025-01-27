Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, wife of country music star Braid Paisley, shared an update on her health after an unfortunate accident.

“I fell and broke my foot last Saturday,” the 53-year-old actor wrote on Instagram last Friday (January 24) next to a selfie of her in front of an orange sunset.

Williams-Paisley went on to say she didn’t want anyone dwelling on her injury. Instead, she wanted people to recognize the progress she’s already made in her recovery.

“Look I’m walking around! So it’s not too bad,” the Father of the Bride star continued. “No sympathy please!”

Nevertheless, many of Paisley’s followers shared well-wishes.

Others expressed concern for the According to Jim lead since she’d only just undergone vocal surgery in August.

Williams-Paisley found out she had laryngeal nerve damage after she lost her voice on stage at an Alzheimer’s benefit concert in Nashville three years ago.

Before her surgery was scheduled, the actress worked to try and relieve her vocal cords through physical therapy, but unfortunately, nothing worked.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley revealed she broke her foot ( Getty Images for The Michael J. )

Brad, her husband of 22 years, and their two sons — William Huckleberry, 17, and Jasper Warren, 15 — could barely hear her when she spoke.

Williams-Paisley attempted to remain optimistic as each method failed to help fix her voice. However, as time went on, the mother of two found it hard to shake her overwhelming feeling of invisibility.

“So much of our personalities are expressed in our voice and for me, so much of my career,” she told People in September 2024. “And when that’s not there, I thought, ‘Who am I?’ I felt invisible. I’m someone who tries to find the silver lining no matter what, but there are days when I really grieved.”

From hypnosis to astrology, Williams-Paisley sought out several alternative strategies to ease her mind when she could only whisper.

It wasn’t until her doctors checked her vocal cords for a second time and gave her a diagnosis that she finally had peace of mind.

“You hope the therapy fixes the problem, but sometimes you’ll uncover an underlying problem that was not initially apparent, which is exactly what happened with Kimberly,” Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, the Vanderbilt Voice Center’s executive medical director, told People.

After her breakthrough as Annie Banks in Father of the Bride (1991) and Father of the Bride Part II (1995), Williams-Paisley starred as Dana in the ABC sitcom According to Jim, opposite Jim Belushi and Courtney Thorne-Smith.

She married Grammy-winner Paisley in 2003.