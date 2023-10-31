Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down in Kenya for a five-day state visit, which will mark their first since their coronation.

The trip will reflect on the country’s ‘painful history’ with the UK, to mark its 60 years of independence.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya”, Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to His Majesty said upon the trip’s announcement.

In keeping with the monarch’s interest in conservation, they will visit Nairobi National Park to learn about the Kenya Wildlife Service’s work, as well as meet President William Ruto along with other members of government, and young people making change in their communities.

They flew to the East African nation on Monday (30 October), using 40 per cent sustainable fuel on the RAF voyager. While on board, the royals shared videos of themselves to social media enjoying cups of tea, and going over their packed schedules for the trip.