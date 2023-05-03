Watch live: View of Buckingham Palace as King’s coronation preparations get underway

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 3 May, as preparations for King Charles III’s coronation get underway.

His Majesty will be crowned on Saturday in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

An early-morning rehearsal on Wednesday provided the first glimpses of the upcoming procession through central London.

Just after 12am, hundreds of soldiers including many on horseback marched down the Mall from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square and onto Downing Street and Westminster Abbey.

The rehearsa gave an insight into how the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach will feature in the procession.

Many soldiers carried a wide range of instruments but only drums were played by marching troops until they returned down the Mall after 3am.

The rehearsal came just hours after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after allegedly throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the grounds.

The Metropolitan Police said he was detained at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the palace’s gates and threw a number of items.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.