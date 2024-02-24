King Charles’ ‘hot equerry’ shifts role away from public eye after online frenzy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III’s “hot equerry” and right-hand man Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson has reportedly decided to shift his role out of the public eye amidst intense online scrutiny and attention.

On Thursday (23 February), The Times reported that the 40-year-old senior aide was planning on transitioning to a different role after sparking a public frenzy with his good looks. According to a palace source, Thompson “remains senior equerry to the King and the Queen, in a more executive and less public-facing role.”

The outlet added that Thompson is “understood not to have enjoyed the public attention he received after attending several high-profile events with the King.”

The aide was last seen publicly escorting the royal family to the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham on Christmas Day. As he moves into his newer, more private role, he’s expected to continue to support the King, 75, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Initially, Thompson went viral on social media after a clip from King Charles’s accession in September 2022 began to circulate online. The clip - which has since been viewed over 8.6 million times on TikTok - shows Thompson clad in his navy blue suit carrying various bags and an umbrella as he made his way through the gates of Buckingham Palace days after the death of the long-reigning Queen Elizabeth.

In the comment section, many noted how attractive he was, with some writing that he is “James Bond” level dashing.

“I’ve never seen someone look so suave while carrying four bags,” one person wrote. “He doesn’t have an awkward bone in his body.”

Multiple videos of the equerry made rounds on social media, including one at the late Queen’s funeral ceremony in which he was donning a green kilt and military dress. His public appearances have often gone viral simply due to his good looks.

“Must admit there were times when I was a bit distracted today,” one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after catching a glimpse at the King’s “hot equerry.” Another added, “King Charles III’s equerry is rather dashing.”

Following the Queen’s death, Thompson was also seen greeting and escorting various leaders including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in February 2023, and then-Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace in October 2022.

Major Thompson has held a long-standing working relationship with the royal family for many years, serving as the Queen’s senior-most bodyguard for several years. As an equerry, Thompson acts as an officer of the British royal household who’s job is to assist and attend to various members of the royal family. Since 2006, he has been a member of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland.