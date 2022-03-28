Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons give shoutout to their sons at ‘toddler Oscars party’

Hollywood power couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons gave their children a shoutout while walking the red carpet for the 94th annual Academy Awards.

The married couple, who are both nominated for their performances in The Power of the Dog, are parents to sons Ennis Howard, three, and James Robert, 10 months.

During their interview with Oscars red carpet host Brandon Maxwell, Dunst explained that their children are watching the awards ceremony from Atlanta.

“They’re in Atlanta right now because that’s where I’m working and they’re at a toddler Oscar party,” Dunst shared. “The girls next door invited them over and so they’re all representing us there.”

“It’s very cute,” Plemons added. “They’re all wearing red, it’s close to this colour,” he said, nodding to his wife’s strapless red Oscars gown.

Dunst, 39, and Plemons, 33, began dating in 2016 after starring alongside each other in season two of FX’s Fargo and were engaged a year later. The Power of the Dog, which leads with 12 nominations including Best Picture, marks both Dunst and Plemons’ first Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

When asked how the pair reacted to their dual nominations, Dunst explained that she was more excited for her partner than she was for her own nomination. “I was actually more weirdly excited for Jesse. I screamed,” she said. “To be nominated together is the craziest thing. We just feel so lucky. We already won, you know?”

