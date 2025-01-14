Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kirsty Gallacher has defended herself after being criticised for letting her child play on frozen ice.

The TV and radio presenter, 48, shared photos of a family day out on Sunday (12 January), in which one of her two sons and pet dog were seen walking on ice.

This led to concern from some of Gallacher’s followers, who complained that it was unsafe, with one person replying: “Is that not rather dangerous crawling on frozen water?”

Another commented: “Come on Kirsty, tell them not to do it,” pointing out that “every year people die and drown on thin ice ponds”.

Meanwhile, one more added: “Lovely @gallacherkirsty but please tell me that the frozen water was only a very shallow bit of water and not a pond. It is so so dangerous walking on ice.”

But Gallacher took the time to assure each and every concerned follower that it was safe, explaining that the pond was “very shallow”.

She added: “Don’t worry. I wouldn’t never put an animal or person in danger.”

open image in gallery Kirsty Gallacher defended herself from criticism after sharing a photo of her family on a frozen lake ( Instagram )

In 2022, four boys died in Solihull while playing on a frozen lake while feeding ducks. The tragedy occurred after one of them plunged through the ice and the others tried to save him.

Witnesses described seeing the boys in the water screaming for help before they went under the surface during sub-zero temperatures.

Gallacher, who is the daughter of professional golfer Bernard Gallacher, has two sons with her rugby player ex-husband Paul Sampson.

The presenter, whose brother-in-law is Russell Brand, split from Sampson in 2015 and is now in a relationship with former rugby player Darren Clayton.

Speaking about her new relationship in 2024, Gallacher told The Sun: “We’re very happy, we both had similar stories – we are single parents and love playing golf.

open image in gallery Former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher ( Getty Images for Laureus )

“He looks after me and tells me to have time off as I can be a workaholic. I’m usually running around like mad with the children at their sport, but my boyfriend encourages me to take a day off as I work on Saturdays doing my radio show.”

Gallacher previously worked for Sky Sports, leaving the channel in 2018. She joined GB News two years later, but her tenure as breakfast show host ended prematurely when she discovered a benign tumour in her inner ear canal.

The radio host presented her own show on Smooth from 2021 until 2024 and, as of January 2025, she hosts the weekday drivetime show on Gold Radio.