Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox Jolie-Pitt just stepped out on the red carpet for the first time in three years.

On Sunday (November 17), the 49-year-old Maleficent actor arrived at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles arm-in-arm with her 16-year-old son whom she welcomed with her ex-husband in 2008.

Jolie’s ensemble was a shimmering gold halter-neck spaghetti strap gown with delicate cream lace overlay acquired from Los Angeles-based luxury vintage boutique, The Kit Vintage.

Jolie-Pitt opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, reminiscent of his dad’s red carpet looks in the past. This was Jolie-Pitt’s second Hollywood appearance after debuting at the 2021 red carpet for Marvel’s Eternals.

Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014, spending five years together before ultimately parting ways. During their marriage they adopted Maddox, Sahara, and Pax, and welcomed three biological children: Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

The 15th Governors Awards featured industry heavy hitters and brought together a celebration of film and undeniable sartorial glamour.

Jennifer Lawrence, 34, who is pregnant with her second child, sported a chocolate brown custom Bottega Veneta gown that featured body-conscious ruching to cradle her bump.

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with her youngest son, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt ( AP )

Lawrence finished the look with gold teardrop accents, a gold woven Bottega clutch and a wispy fringe.

Meanwhile, Best Actress winner Nicole Kidman showcased a black draped Celine gown with a high slit, cold shoulders and a diamante neckline.

Of those who debuted films at Cannes Film Festival in May, actor Demi Moore, 62, wore a black strapless high-low Givenchy gown with striking Sartoro Genève diamond jewelry.

Moore’s co-star for The Substance, Margaret Qualley, 30, contrasted Moore in a column-silhouetted white Chanel bridal dress with diamante trim details. The gown was featured at the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2022 Haute Couture show.

Fellow Chanel muse, Lily-Rose Depp, 25, dipped into the archives with a contrasting off-the-shoulder Chanel gown from spring/summer 2018 with blush rose detailing on the decolletage.

Depp’s look channeled a haunting sense of the gothic with a severe slicked-back Nineties bun, evoking the essence of her upcoming film ‘Nosferatu’.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, 32, wore a Dolce & Gabbana cropped black suit with a white plunging pussy-bow blouse. The ‘Saltburn’ star finished the look with a gold feather brooch.

Fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, 28, sported his favoured red carpet designer in a black Gucci tux with a criss-cross lace-up shirt – a stylish homage to his anticipated hit, Gladiator 2.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, wore a dripping diamond halterneck gown with a rich black velvet train from Zuhair Murad’s fall/winter 2024 couture collection. The Unstoppable star paired the showstopping dress with an emerald-cut Tyler Ellis bag and loose bouncy waves.

American actor Elle Fanning, 26, wore a stunning sheer mint Valentino gown from the Italian label’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

Embellished in silver diamonds with matching mint fur trim, the star showcased demure glamour with a bouncy blonde bob and Cartier jewelry.

Following suit, actor Jeremy Strong, 45, wore a mint green suit with silk lapel detailing. The Succession star paired the fresh ensemble with a white tie-less shirt.

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan, 30, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown in baby blue, with extravagant feather detailing, styled by New York-based stylist, Danielle Goldberg.

Robbie Williams, 50, channeled a suave silver fox in a soft grey double-breasted suit with metallic overlaps and a matching shimmering shirt and tie.

The British singer attended in anticipation of his upcoming musical drama Better Man.

Also opting for full monochrome, Jude Law, 51, sported an all-white shawl lapel suit with a white vest and loosely tied cravat.

In striking contrast, Tilda Swinton, 64, wore a vibrant red long-sleeved gown from Standing Ground’s spring/summer 2025 collection. The Room Next Door star paired the ruched high-neck gown with a bold red lip and her platinum quiff.

Additional reporting from the Press Association