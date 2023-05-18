Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia joins Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour as intern

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia will be working as an intern for Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour.

According to a recent update on the tour’s website, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter has taken on a new position with Parkwood Entertainment. Along with crediting the company for its work, Beyoncé’s website lists the employees at Parkwood, including the 20-year-old’s role as an intern.

Beyoncé also included the names of the dancers, background vocalists, and wardrobe members. Throughout the world tour, Bryant will also be working with some of Beyoncé’s family members, as her mother, Tina Knowles, is credited for her costume design work on the website.

On Twitter, many people expressed how pleased they were to see the University of Southern California sophomore working with the singer.

“Here for it,” one wrote, while another added: “Kobe truly would love this.”

A third wrote: “Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer?” along with two crying face emojis.

The singer’s world tour officially began on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden. She’ll be making stops in over 40 cities, including London, Paris, and Barcelona. Her first concert in the US will be on 12 July in Philadelphia, before the tour ends in New Orleans on 27 Spetember.

During her opening night, she performed songs spanning across her two-decade career, as the occasion kicked off with the 2003 tune “Dangerously in Love”. Along with the 2011 female empowerment song, “Run the World (Girls)”, she also performed tunes from her newest album, Renaissance.

This worldwide event isn’t Bryant’s first time working with Beyoncé. In November 2021, she appeared in the “CUFF IT” singer’s campaign for her line with Adidas, Ivy Park. When Bryant posted about the occasion on Instagram, she gave Beyoncé a shoutout, writing: “Love you so much Auntie BB.”

In March, Bryant made a heartfelt tribute to her dad, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. His daughter, Gianna, was all killed in this crash. At the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Bryant helped unveil a display honouring the late Lakers player alongside her mother and her sisters, Bianka, six, and Capri, three.

“While most people knew him as a basketball player or a storyteller, I got to know and love him as my dad,” she said in her speech. “And let me tell you, he is the MVP of girl dads, to say the least.”

Bryant went on to praise how her father would look after his four daughters.

“Being a dad of four girls is definitely not easy, but despite the NBA and Lakers schedules, he always made sure to support me and my sisters, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri – at our recitals, games, tournaments and any monumental moment you could think of,” she added. “Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life and I hope I continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”