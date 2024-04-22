Kourtney Kardashian is ‘much kinder to herself’ now than when she was younger

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian said that she has been much kinder to herself as she’s grown older.

In an interview with People, a source said that the eldest Kardashian sister is intent on enjoying her life and giving herself grace when necessary. She told the outlet that she’s focused on prioritising those closest to her in the next chapter of her life.

“Kourtney is one of these people that just gets better with age,” the source said, reflecting on how much the star has changed on the heels of her turning 45. “As she’s getting older, things that mattered in the past, no longer [matter] to her.”

“She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress, and is very happy with life,” they added.

They noted that the reality TV star is “in a great place” thanks to focusing on “a lot of family time” instead of work. They reportedly credit Kardashian’s husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, with being a huge help in her journey to find “inner peace” and as a result, “seems calmer, much happier and content with life.”

The drummer celebrated the Kardashians star’s 45th birthday with an Instagram carousel of photos that looked back on some of their most precious moments and milestones together. In one snap, the mom of four is in bed and cuddling with their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen. Kardashian previously welcomed children Mason Dash, 14, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, 9, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Other photos show her and Barker sharing a sweet smooch in front of an airplane as he holds Rocky and of the pair canoodling in the back of a boat.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together,” Barker wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

Days earlier, Kardashian shared that she had celebrated her birthday earlier with a variety of fun cakes, posting a carousel of all the cakes she enjoyed on Instagram.

One of the cakes featured a cheeky cake topper that poked fun at one of the most memed moments from her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The cake topper read, “Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At.”

The cake topper specifically referenced a tense argument she had with her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, in which the latter attacked Kourtney for supposedly not being as ambitious or influential as her.

Other cakes had “Just Living Life” written in blue icing, referencing a classic Kourtney line from the show, and “Aries Baby,” nodding to the Lemme founder’s zodiac sign.