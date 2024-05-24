Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian Barker went to her baby shower after testing positive for Covid-19.

In the season five premiere of Hulu’sThe Kardashians, Kardashian Barker admitted she and her husband Travis Barker had tested positive for Covid-19 the morning of her baby shower.

“The morning of my baby shower, I woke up and tested positive for Covid right when I was about to start getting ready,” she explained, adding that she sent her glam team home in light of the results. Unfortunately, Barker also came down with the virus as well.

“The first part of Travis’ European tour is over, and he flies home and we test him for Covid. He wants to test. He’s negative. We make out for six hours and then I feel that he is hot, like his head feels very warm,” she recalled. “Not a making out type of warm, like really warm, and then he tests positive for Covid.”

The news shocked her mother Kris Jenner, who had thrown the couple’s Disneyland-themed baby shower and was expecting guests to arrive at any minute.

“I want to cry,” Jenner said. “Travis has COVID. I’m shaking. I just want Kourtney to be OK. She’s a high-risk pregnancy. This is really crazy.”

Despite being infected with a contagious virus, Kardashian Barker still attended the event after Jenner begged her to come and see the decorations. She said, “I didn’t know what to do, and my mom was like, ‘Well, you have to come and see the baby shower. You have to see what’s going on over here,’ So I did.”

At the event, they initially wore masks to prevent transmission of the virus, but once guests began to arrive they stationed themselves at a faraway table to social distance from the new arrivals. She explained, “Everyone felt comfortable because we’re outside and everyone wants us to enjoy our baby shower.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker posed together during their Disneyland-themed baby shower in September 2023 (@kourtneykardash/Instagram) ( Instagram )

In a confessional, the Kardashian matriarch explained why she didn’t call off the party.

“The shower starts in 20 minutes, right? So I think it’s crazy to call 50 guests or 100 people and go, don’t come. With all this beautiful food and everything going on here that you guys have worked for two days putting it together, I think everybody who comes by has breakfast,” she said. “Somethings, you just don’t have any control of, and the most important thing today is Kourtney’s health and making sure her and the baby are OK.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, it’s recommend to stay home and isolate, and mask when around others to prevent the spread of the virus.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on Thursday, 23 May.