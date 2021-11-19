Kourtney Kardashian hits back at criticism that she doesn’t spend time with her kids

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to a social media troll who suggested she doesn’t spend enough time with her children.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted photographs of her and her three children riding horseback on a beach in Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday.

Under the post, which featured 11-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope, and six-year-old Reign, one person commented: “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally???”

Kardashian, 42, hit back: “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

Fans of the reality TV star rallied around her, with one person writing: “We all know you’re a good mom and you’re with your kids!”

Another said: “The fact that she’s stopped frequently posting her kids and people assume she’s never with them. She doesn’t have to post them. People are just strange.”

According to reports, Kardashian is in Cabo with her boyfriend Travis Barker and his children, Landon and Alabama, to celebrate his 46th birthday.

She gifted him a vintage Buick GNX for his birthday, which Barker said was his “dream car”.

The musician posted a series of black and white photographs of himself posing with his new car, with the caption: “When your dream girl gets you your dream car.”

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October after dating for nine months. The couple got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California, surrounded by a huge display of red roses and white candles.

The Blink-182 drummer collaborated with jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz to create the engagement ring.

Schwartz told People: “It’s a flawless, beautifully-cut diamond stone… [Barker] was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy.”

The couple have appeared inseparable since they started dating earlier this year and are frequently photographed kissing and embracing at red carpet or other social events.

Kardashian shares and co-parents her three children with her former partner, Scott Disick, who she split from in 2015.