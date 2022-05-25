Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have paid tribute to victims of the recent Texas school shooting in posts on their Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, a teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school.

The attack comes just one week after another shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot dead, apparently by police officers at the scene.

Now, Kardashian and Jenner are among the celebrities to react to the tragedy on social media.

“Another school shooting, devastating,” wrote Jenner. “Breaks my heart for these families.”

Kardashian also posted a note on her stories in response to the shooting.

Kourtney Kardashian (left) and Kylie Jenner (right) both posted about the shooting. (Instagram/@kourtneykardashian/@kyliejenner)

“Schools should be a place where our kids go to learn, to make friends, to laugh, to grow, to discover themselves,” she wrote.

“A safe place where they can envision their futures. Not a place where their futures are taken away from them.

“How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools?

“They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a FUTURE!”

Kardashian continued: “I cannot begin to imagine what these parents are going through. What those children and teachers went through.

“Imagine how terrified they must have been. It breaks my heart. I plead to lawmakers to take accountability. We need a plan to protect our babies.”

Kardashian has three children with her ex-partner, Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

Meanwhile, Jenner has two children with Travis Scott: Stormi, four, and Wolf, three months.

Khloe Kardashian also shared her condolences in an Instagram Story, writing: “I cannot comprehend today’s tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening? My heart is breaking.

“I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead... please, lawmakers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children.

“It was ‘enough’ 10 mass shootings ago. It was ‘enough’ after Sandy Hook. What good is protecting our freedoms when there is no protection of our lives?”

The duo’s other sister, Kim Kardashian, also posted about the shootings, sharing a tweet from @MomsDemand that read: “Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die.

“Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don’t have to stand up to gunmen.”