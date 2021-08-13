Kourtney Kardashian hits back at body-shaming comment claiming she is pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down a body-shaming comment from a fan who claimed the 42-year-old was pregnant after she posted photos of herself.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded an album of photos of herself dressed in a black bralette and a red skirt and posing in her closet along with the caption: “Say hi to my closet.”

While many of the comments were positive, a significant amount focused on whether the Poosh founder is expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Barker, with fans leaving comments of the pregnant woman emoji and asking Kardashian if she is pregnant under the post.

In response to one since-deleted comment, which read: “SHE’S PREGNANT”, the mother-of-three called out the body-shaming while denying that she is pregnant, writing: “I’m a woman with a BODY,” according to E! News.

This is not the first time Kardashian has taken to the comments on Instagram to promote body positivity and deny rumours that she is expecting another child, as she previously addressed pregnancy claims that arose in May 2020 after she posted photos of herself in a bikini.

At the time, Kardashian revealed in response to a comment questioning whether she was pregnant that the photo is what she looks like with “a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it”.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body,” she wrote.

The reality star also previously discussed the constant rumours she is expecting during an Instagram Live chat with her friend Sarah Howard, where she revealed that the comments could be taken “offensively”, but that she knows she doesn’t look pregnant.

“I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times. It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she said, according to People. “Instead, I wrote back: ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

Kardashian shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.