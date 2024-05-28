Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her and her husband Travis Barker’s son Rocky and his sleeping habits.

The Lemme founder recently took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions. One of them came from a first-time mother who wrote: “New mumma here. Any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?”

Kourtney answered the question by acknowledging that she doesn’t think a baby sleeping in their mother’s arms is a bad thing, as she mentioned six-month-old Rocky is the same way. “Enjoy every second!” her response to the mother’s question began alongside a photo of a crib.

“We do the same. He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favorite thing in the world.”

Kourtney, who also shares sons Mason 14, and Reign, nine, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, has been known to have nannies to help her family. However, according to her famous family members, she has also struggled to “keep them”.

In a 2014 interview with Fit Pregnancy, Kourtney explained that she loves “doing everything myself at the beginning”.

“I’m not getting a baby nurse. I take two months off and no one is allowed to bother me or talk to me about anything work-related,” she said.

“I nursed Mason for 14 months and Penelope for 16, and I loved it,” she added. “It was built-in time that the two of us could share alone every day. I didn’t have any goals or expectations.”

However, during a 2021 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, she was accused of “degrading” her sister Kim’s nanny, with the Skims founder alleging: “Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny.”

In another 2019 epsiode of their reality show, Kourtney revealed one of her nannies had quit because her child had scratched her in the face. “I don’t have a nanny anymore. Penelope scratched her,” she said during the epsiode. “[The nanny] was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control. I think she blacks out and does these wild things.”

Another part of her question and answer session featured the reality star talking about her experience with in vitro fertilization or IVF. A fan had explained that they had personally gone through six sessions of the procedure and hadn’t had any luck. “Had six failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It’s debilitating,” they asked.

Kardashian answered by talking about her own experience. “I stopped after a year of trying (five failed IVF cycles, three retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life,” her answer began.

“Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!”

She did clarify in a later post that her pregnancy with Rocky was “100 percent” natural and not through IVF. “I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram stories.

“I got pregnant 100 percent naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God’s blessing on Valentine’s Day.”

Kardashian and Barker welcomed Rocky Thirteen back in November 2023 after undergoing a “super rare” fetal surgery in September.

During the season five premiere The Kardashians explained more details about the procedure aside from an update on Instagram at the time. According to Kardashian, the ordeal started when there was an at-home scan of the baby and something was noticed that required her to then see a specialist.

“The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, really detailed and thorough at looking for everything,” she said during a confessional interview in the episode. “And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists and I had to go in for fetal surgery where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying.”

Because Barker was on tour with Blink-182 at the time, her mother Kris Jenner had to take her to hospital while he arrived later.

Kardashian went on to explain how grateful she was for her team of doctors for taking care of everything as quickly as they did. “I just feel so grateful for how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby,” she said.

The Poosh founder also noted that her doctor made it clear that she wasn’t at fault. “She was like: ‘There’s nothing that you did wrong, it’s not age-related. It’s like just a super rare thing that happened,’” she recalled. “But then I was like, after this happened, I was like God’s got this. We’re good. This is a miracle and I’m gonna be super positive.”