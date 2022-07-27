Kourtney Kardashian marks grandmother’s birthday with unseen wedding pictures

Kourtney Kardashian has marked her grandmother MJ’s 88th birthday with new pictures from her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After exchanging vows at a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas this April, Kardashian and Barker were legally married in Santa Barbara, California, with MJ and Barker’s father Randy present as witnesses.

Sharing previously unseen photos from the ceremony in California on Tuesday (26 July), the Poosh founder captioned her Instagram post: “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ” along with a heart emoji.

She revealed MJ was “one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married”, adding: “I will always remember this day and night with you.”

Kardashian, 43, wore a white mini dress with a “bleeding heart” detail on the chest and a white veil, while Barker chose a a black tuxedo for the occasion.

In the new photos posted by Kardashian, the foursome can be seen enjoying a celebratory meal and champagne toast after the nuptials. After their legal wedding on 15 May, Kardashian and Barker held a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in front of family and friends the following week.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were legally wed in May this year (Instagram @kourtneykardash)

Kourtney with her maternal grandmother MJ on her wedding day (Instagram @kourtneykardash)

Other members of the Kardashian clan, including Kim, also wished MJ on her birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing a series of family pictures and selfies with MJ, the SKIMS founder wrote: “Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up to look up to”

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner wished “her very beautiful mommy” MJ with a carousel of pictures on Instagram, calling her “my best friend, my heart and my hero!”

Her post caption read: “Thank you for all you have done for me and every single memory we have made together! I thank God for the blessing to have you as my mom and I am so thankful for all we have been through together and the family we have built.”